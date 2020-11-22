Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Nov. 11
• Kaitlyn Elaine Dyer and Cristian Gerardo Garcia-Garcia, Maryville, a girl, Mia Adiana Elaine Dyer
Nov. 12
• Michelle Elizabeth Kates Layne and Benjamin James Layne, Maryville, a girl, Lindsay Elizabeth Layne
Nov. 13
• Megan Paige Garrett Lindsey and Logan Matthew Lindsey, Maryville, a boy, Waylon Garrett Lindsey
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Nov.13
• Bailey Jones and Joshua Jones, Maryville, a girl, Emma Jane Jones
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Nov. 19
• Kendra Knight and J.B. Grimes, Louisville, a girl, Kaizleigh J. Grimes
