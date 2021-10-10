Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Sept. 28
• Allyson Michelle Reece Felty and Anthony James Felty, Maryville, a boy, Avery James Felty
• Connie Imogene Hill Swafford and Matthew Joseph Swafford, Maryville, a girl, Charlie Jane Swafford
Oct. 1
• Miranda Ellis Dypolt and Logan Hunter Dypolt, Powell, a boy, Wyatt Alexander Dypolt
Oct. 3
• Kate Elizabeth Childs and Stephen Blake Childs, Alcoa, a boy, Louie Gaier Childs
Oct. 4
• Christina Michelle Weaver and Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, Dandridge, a girl, Ariana Kay Isenburg
Oct. 5
• Alisha Diane Pack Garland and Brian Christopher Garland, Maryville, a girl, Celeste Rose Garland
