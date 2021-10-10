Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Sept. 28

• Allyson Michelle Reece Felty and Anthony James Felty, Maryville, a boy, Avery James Felty

• Connie Imogene Hill Swafford and Matthew Joseph Swafford, Maryville, a girl, Charlie Jane Swafford

Oct. 1

• Miranda Ellis Dypolt and Logan Hunter Dypolt, Powell, a boy, Wyatt Alexander Dypolt

Oct. 3

• Kate Elizabeth Childs and Stephen Blake Childs, Alcoa, a boy, Louie Gaier Childs

Oct. 4

• Christina Michelle Weaver and Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, Dandridge, a girl, Ariana Kay Isenburg

Oct. 5

• Alisha Diane Pack Garland and Brian Christopher Garland, Maryville, a girl, Celeste Rose Garland

