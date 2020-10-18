Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Oct. 2
• Brittany Nicole Barker and Conner James Hansen, Athens, a boy, Kelby Andrew Hansen
Oct. 5
• Abby Sadie Agnew Hamilton and Alexander Clark Hamilton, Knoxville, a girl, Zelda Elizabeth Hamilton
• Kathrynn Michelle Rogers and Patrick Lynn Rogers, Maryville, a girl, Charlotte Lynn Rogers
• Kayla Eric Clemmer Ridenour and Jordan Matthew Ridenour, Maryville, a boy, Wells Landon Ridenour
• Tabitha Caitlin Smith and Matthew Lynn Cooper, Maryville, a boy, Mason Tyler Cooper
Oct. 6
• Vanessa Lynn Asher Chesnut and Jared Keith Chesnut, Maryville, a girl, Amelia Rose Chesnut
Oct. 7
• Kayla Michelle Burris Shaw and Bret Eugene Shaw, Maryville, a boy, Reid Thomas Shaw
Oct. 8
• Teree Danielle Lord and Garrett William Rohlfs, Maryville, a boy, Everett William Rohlfs
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Oct. 13
• Tania Flores Quiroz and Victor Gutierrez Avalos, Maryville, a girl, Alexa Gutierrez Flores
• Tameron Williams, Maryville, a boy, Caesyn Harding Williams
Oct 14
• Tatiana Magdalena and Manuel Calix Aguilar, Maryville, a girl, Arycela Marie Magdalena-Calix
Oct. 15
• Jennifer Parker and Derrick Parker, Louisville, a boy, Jaxtyn Leo Parker
