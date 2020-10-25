Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Oct. 12
• Alexandra Anne-Marie Kaufman Kriens and Cory Christopher Kriens, Seymour, a girl, Aubree Kinsley Kriens
Oct. 13
• Jessica Brooke Grubb Story and Christopher Lee Story, Lenoir City, a boy, Liam Alexander Story
Oct. 15
• Sarah Mae Parker and Brandon James Brewer, Maryville, a boy, Jackson Kenneth Brewer
Oct. 16
• Savannah Hope Ford, Maryville, twin boys, Karlyle Zachariah-James Ford and Camden Nathaniel-Lee Ford
Oct. 17
• Shelby Laine Herron and Tristan Joseph Brown, Maryville, a girl, Leah Elaine Brown
• Emily Rae Hamilton Coada and Jason Lynn Coada, Madisonville, a boy, Royston Dallas Coada
Oct. 18
• Dana Beatrice McDaniel Pittman and Edward Dewayne Pittman, Tellico Plains, a boy, Landrick Dewayne Pittman
Oct. 19
• Mary Katherine Markley Roecker and Spencer Adam Roecker, Knoxville, a girl, Violet Amelia Roecker
• Christina Renee Acuff and Daniel Evans, Maryville, a boy, Daniel Lee Evans
• Tiffney Marie Self and Brandon Allen Frey, Alcoa, a boy, Felix Jory Andrew Frey
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Oct. 16
• Angela Rivera Gonzalez and Carlos Saravia Rubio, Maryville, a girl, Asenet Saravia Rivera
Oct. 19
• Chelsea Littlefield and Jake Johnson, Maryville, a boy, Jacob Ryder Johnson
Oct. 20
• Kemunto Mokaya-Osoro and Moses Osoro, Maryville, a boy, James Memba Osoro
• Valerie McMurray and Brandon McMurray, Maryville, a girl, Kennedi Lakin McMurray
Oct. 21
• Georgette Weeks and Dylan Burchfield, Maryville, a girl, Ella Grace Burchfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.