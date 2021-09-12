Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Sept. 6
• Alexis Marie White Sexton and Camron Steven Sexton, Maryville, a boy, Harlan Scott Sexton
• Brittany Michelle Lovin Williams and Matthew Donovan Williams, Madisonville, a boy, Donovan James Williams
• Whitney Lorene Daugherty and Cody Allen Daugherty, Maryville, a boy, Eli Allen Daugherty
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 27
• Amanda White and Jonahan Lethco, Rockford, a boy, Koleson Danny Clay Lethco
• Ariel Stakely and James Stakely, Maryville, a boy, Wyatt Dean Stakely.
Aug. 28
• Madison Laney and Bailey Fox, Louisville, a boy, Brody Lynn Dale Fox
• Amberly Carroll and Andrew Carroll, Louisville, a girl, Lyric Edith Monroe Carroll
Aug. 29
• Caleb and Cecilia Latham and Caleb Latham, Friendsville, a boy, Asher Joseph Latham
Aug. 30
• Kaylie Hall and Chase James, Maryville, a boy, Chase Kelly James, Jr.
• Sarah Smith and Joshua Smith, Maryville, a girl, Juliet Isabella Smith
Sept. 1
• Jeannie Lotz and Christopher Collins, Maryville, a boy, Colton Gabriel Collins
