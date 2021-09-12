Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Sept. 6

• Alexis Marie White Sexton and Camron Steven Sexton, Maryville, a boy, Harlan Scott Sexton

• Brittany Michelle Lovin Williams and Matthew Donovan Williams, Madisonville, a boy, Donovan James Williams

• Whitney Lorene Daugherty and Cody Allen Daugherty, Maryville, a boy, Eli Allen Daugherty

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 27

• Amanda White and Jonahan Lethco, Rockford, a boy, Koleson Danny Clay Lethco

• Ariel Stakely and James Stakely, Maryville, a boy, Wyatt Dean Stakely.

Aug. 28

 • Madison Laney and Bailey Fox, Louisville, a boy, Brody Lynn Dale Fox

• Amberly Carroll and Andrew Carroll, Louisville, a girl, Lyric Edith Monroe Carroll

Aug. 29

• Caleb and Cecilia Latham and Caleb Latham, Friendsville, a boy, Asher Joseph Latham

Aug. 30

• Kaylie Hall and Chase James, Maryville, a boy, Chase Kelly James, Jr.

• Sarah Smith and Joshua Smith, Maryville, a girl, Juliet Isabella Smith

Sept. 1

• Jeannie Lotz and Christopher Collins, Maryville, a boy, Colton Gabriel Collins

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.