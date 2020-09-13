Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 28
• Meri Makenzie Dobbs Peavy and Christian Lee Peavy, Townsend, a boy, Tristan Luka Peavy
Aug. 29
• Kayla Danielle Weeks and James Patrick Jakubowski, Louisville, a girl, Ainsley Anabelle Jakubowski
Aug. 31
• Chara Feather Casey Devine Boring and Bradley Shawn Boring, Maryville, a girl, Ayla Star Harlan Boring
• Ashley Nichole Riddle Poe and Curtis Bradley Poe, Alcoa, a boy, Callen Blake Poe
Sept. 4
• Allyson Michelle Ledford and Wesley James Green, Rockwood, a girl, Adalynn Blair Green
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Sept. 3
• Taylor Shields and Nicholas Shields, Louisville, a girl, Lucy Drew Shields
• Kayla Andrews and Robert Andrews, Seymour, a girl, Gracelynn Ruth Andrews
Sept. 5
• April Myers and Mitchell Sands, Maryville, a boy, Kyler Bradley Sands
Sept. 9
• Kristen Miller, Louisville, a boy, Braylon Lee James Miller
