Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Aug. 28

• Meri Makenzie Dobbs Peavy and Christian Lee Peavy, Townsend, a boy, Tristan Luka Peavy

Aug. 29

• Kayla Danielle Weeks and James Patrick Jakubowski, Louisville, a girl, Ainsley Anabelle Jakubowski

Aug. 31

• Chara Feather Casey Devine Boring and Bradley Shawn Boring, Maryville, a girl, Ayla Star Harlan Boring

• Ashley Nichole Riddle Poe and Curtis Bradley Poe, Alcoa, a boy, Callen Blake Poe

Sept. 4

• Allyson Michelle Ledford and Wesley James Green, Rockwood, a girl, Adalynn Blair Green 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Sept. 3

• Taylor Shields and Nicholas Shields, Louisville, a girl, Lucy Drew Shields

• Kayla Andrews and Robert Andrews, Seymour, a girl, Gracelynn Ruth Andrews

Sept. 5

• April Myers and Mitchell Sands, Maryville, a boy, Kyler Bradley Sands

Sept. 9

• Kristen Miller, Louisville, a boy, Braylon Lee James Miller

