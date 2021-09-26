Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Sept. 8

• Chelsey Cantwell and Joshua Cantwell, Alcoa, a girl, Willa Faith Cantwell

• Crystal Hightower and James Hightower, Maryville, a girl, Atalie Grace Hightower

Sept. 9

• Kaylen Mangrum and Daniel Gann, Jr., Maryville, a boy, Malachi Terrin Gann

Sept. 12

• Hana Futrell and Daniel Carroll, Seymour, a boy, Liam Gene Michael Ray Carroll

Sept. 13

• Kadie Kerley and Terry Kerley, Maryville, a girl, Tyanna James Kerley

Sept. 14

• Megan Hindman and Joshua Hindman, Maryville, a boy, Avery Jax Hindman

Sept. 17

• Katherine Allen and Benjamin Allen, Maryville, a girl, Mary Louise Allen

 

