Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Sept. 8
• Chelsey Cantwell and Joshua Cantwell, Alcoa, a girl, Willa Faith Cantwell
• Crystal Hightower and James Hightower, Maryville, a girl, Atalie Grace Hightower
Sept. 9
• Kaylen Mangrum and Daniel Gann, Jr., Maryville, a boy, Malachi Terrin Gann
Sept. 12
• Hana Futrell and Daniel Carroll, Seymour, a boy, Liam Gene Michael Ray Carroll
Sept. 13
• Kadie Kerley and Terry Kerley, Maryville, a girl, Tyanna James Kerley
Sept. 14
• Megan Hindman and Joshua Hindman, Maryville, a boy, Avery Jax Hindman
Sept. 17
• Katherine Allen and Benjamin Allen, Maryville, a girl, Mary Louise Allen
