Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 27
• Bailey McCay Headrick Goddard and Neil Andrew Goddard, Maryville, a boy, Deacon Glenn Goddard
Sept. 1
• Krista Victoria Dyer Leitch and Brandon Mark Leitch, Maryville, a girl, Everly Ruth Leitch
• Ashley Michelle Piatt Phillips and Joshua Aaron Phillips, Madisonville, a boy, Lincoln Ray Phillips
Sept. 2
• Rachel Caroline Hughes Baker and Nicholas Scott Baker, Maryville, a girl, Nora Lynn Baker
• Haley Danielle McDaniel Harris and Cody Ryan Harris, Tellico Plains, a girl, Kaylee Blaine Harris
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 24
• Stacie A. Working and Jacob T. Working, Alcoa, a girl, Holland Grace Working
Aug. 26
• Desiree D. Medley and Danny H. West, Maryville, a boy, Theodorin Han West
