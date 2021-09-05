Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Aug. 27

• Bailey McCay Headrick Goddard and Neil Andrew Goddard, Maryville, a boy, Deacon Glenn Goddard

Sept. 1

• Krista Victoria Dyer Leitch and Brandon Mark Leitch, Maryville, a girl, Everly Ruth Leitch

• Ashley Michelle Piatt Phillips and Joshua Aaron Phillips, Madisonville, a boy, Lincoln Ray Phillips

Sept. 2

• Rachel Caroline Hughes Baker and Nicholas Scott Baker, Maryville, a girl, Nora Lynn Baker

• Haley Danielle McDaniel Harris and Cody Ryan Harris, Tellico Plains, a girl, Kaylee Blaine Harris

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 24

• Stacie A. Working and Jacob T. Working, Alcoa, a girl, Holland Grace Working

Aug. 26

• Desiree D. Medley and Danny H. West, Maryville, a boy, Theodorin Han West

