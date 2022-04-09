Births
Blount Memorial
March 25
• Allison Barry Cartwright White and Taylor James White, Maryville, a boy, Rowland Wayne White
March 28
• Davina Ellice Wilson Orr and Kohl Teagan Orr, Maryville, a boy, Teagan Mitchell Orr
• Gillian Elise Mann, Maryville, a girl, Elowen Kaye Mann
• Kimberly Diane Ott Flanagin and Joshua Terry Flanagin, Maryville, a girl, Emery Kay Flanagin
