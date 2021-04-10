Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

April 2

• Emily Faith Bremer and Michael Aaron Wood, Maryville, a girl, Liliana Faith Wood

April 5

• Mary Kaitlyn Warren and Marco Antonio Navarro, Walland, a girl, Marianna Cruz Navarro

April 7

• Miranda Dawn Reagan, Maryville, a boy, Grayson Reed Reagan

• Melyssah Leigh Sloan Aldubinei and Muslem Ali Aldubinei, Knoxville, a boy, Zain Muslem Ali Aldubinei

April 8

• Alexis Rouvelas Moses and Thomas Andrew Moses, Knoxville, a girl, Olivia Blake Moses

• Alyssa Elaine Patruno Rutkiewicz and Evan Maurice Rutkiewicz, a boy, Jack Maurice Rutkiewicz

University of Tennessee Medical Center

April 4

• Deeanna Mosier and Joshua Mosier, Maryville, a girl, Holly Gabriela Mosier

April 5

• Bethany R. Benson and Bailey A. Clifford, Maryville, a boy, Avery Grey Clifford

