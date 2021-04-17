Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 9
• Jennifer M. Holloway and Matthew C. Newman, Maryville, a boy, Peyton Scott Newman
April 10
• Dana A. Scherer and David L. Price, Maryville, a girl, Daisy Leighann Price
April 13
• Rachel Kerr and Ryan Kerr, Louisville, a boy, Maxon James Kerr
April 14
• Heather West and Billy West, Maryville, a girl, Georgia Michelle West
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
April 8
• Carla Whaley and Philip Burchfield, Madisonville, a girl, Adaline Reagan Burchfield
April 10
• Brianne McClanahan and Jamison Lindsey, Maryville, a girl, Ivy Magnolia Lindsey
April 14
• Abby Satterfield Egert and Jonathan Egert, Maryville, a boy, Thompson Michael Egert
