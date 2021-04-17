Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

April 9

• Jennifer M. Holloway and Matthew C. Newman, Maryville, a boy, Peyton Scott Newman

April 10

• Dana A. Scherer and David L. Price, Maryville, a girl, Daisy Leighann Price

April 13

• Rachel Kerr and Ryan Kerr, Louisville, a boy, Maxon James Kerr

April 14

• Heather West and Billy West, Maryville, a girl, Georgia Michelle West

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

April 8

• Carla Whaley and Philip Burchfield, Madisonville, a girl, Adaline Reagan Burchfield

April 10

• Brianne McClanahan and Jamison Lindsey, Maryville, a girl, Ivy Magnolia Lindsey

April 14

• Abby Satterfield Egert and Jonathan Egert, Maryville, a boy, Thompson Michael Egert

