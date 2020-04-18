Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
April 1
• Tara Leigh Blevins and Joshua Aaron Jones, Maryville, a girl, Olivia Hope Marie Jones
April 2
• Kathryn Francis Frana Maxey and Zachary Charles Maxey, Maryville, a boy, Jaxon Norris Maxey
• Amy Elizabeth Line Kimsey and Laken Lee Kimsey, Maryville, a boy, Silas James Kimsey
April 4
• Courtney Anne Peck McKee and Austin Douglas McKee, Maryville, a boy, Hunter Remington McKee
April 6
• Brittany Marie Hall and Peyton Robert Jones, Madisonville, a girl, Ruby Josephine Jones
April 8
• Mika Maramoto Nakano and Fumihiro Nakano, Maryville, a boy, Keito Liam Nakano
• Jesseca Jo Gipson Lee and Hunter Andrew Lee, Maryville, a boy, Vincent Dutch Lee
April 9
• Ashley Nichole Welchance Harmon and Donald Ray Harmon, Maryville, a girl, Stella RayAnn Harmon
April 10
• Katie Joe Fraher and Joshaua Dalton Jordan Ruby, a boy, Asher Kai Ruby
• Holly Nicole McAmis Denton and Brian Christopher Denton, Greenback, a boy, Finley Reave Denton
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 10
• Katherine Shankles and Stephen Shankles, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer David Shankles
April 11
• Cacie Coyle and Trevor Pauley, Louisville, a boy, Theo Price Pauley
April 12
• Morgan Morgan and Micah Morgan, Maryville, a girl, Madelyn Kate Morgan
April 13
• Katie Pacheco and Gabriel Pacheco, Maryville, a girl, Bexley Abigail Pacheco
• Shawna A. Bannon and Austin C. Hines, Maryville, a boy, Colton Levi-Cody Hines
