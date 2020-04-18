Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

April 1

• Tara Leigh Blevins and Joshua Aaron Jones, Maryville, a girl, Olivia Hope Marie Jones

April 2

• Kathryn Francis Frana Maxey and Zachary Charles Maxey, Maryville, a boy, Jaxon Norris Maxey

• Amy Elizabeth Line Kimsey and Laken Lee Kimsey, Maryville, a boy, Silas James Kimsey

April 4

• Courtney Anne Peck McKee and Austin Douglas McKee, Maryville, a boy, Hunter Remington McKee

April 6

• Brittany Marie Hall and Peyton Robert Jones, Madisonville, a girl, Ruby Josephine Jones

April 8

• Mika Maramoto Nakano and Fumihiro Nakano, Maryville, a boy, Keito Liam Nakano

• Jesseca Jo Gipson Lee and Hunter Andrew Lee, Maryville, a boy, Vincent Dutch Lee

April 9

• Ashley Nichole Welchance Harmon and Donald Ray Harmon, Maryville, a girl, Stella RayAnn Harmon

April 10

• Katie Joe Fraher and Joshaua Dalton Jordan Ruby, a boy, Asher Kai Ruby

• Holly Nicole McAmis Denton and Brian Christopher Denton, Greenback, a boy, Finley Reave Denton

University of Tennessee Medical Center

April 10

• Katherine Shankles and Stephen Shankles, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer David Shankles

April 11

• Cacie Coyle and Trevor Pauley, Louisville, a boy, Theo Price Pauley

April 12

• Morgan Morgan and Micah Morgan, Maryville, a girl, Madelyn Kate Morgan

April 13

• Katie Pacheco and Gabriel Pacheco, Maryville, a girl, Bexley Abigail Pacheco

• Shawna A. Bannon and Austin C. Hines, Maryville, a boy, Colton Levi-Cody Hines

