Births

Blount Memorial

March 18

• Amber Dawn Roberts Standridge and Joseph Andrew Standridge, Madisonville, a boy, Rowdy Monroe Standridge

March 21

• Kelly Marie Giro Schmidt and Christopher Lawrence Schmidt, Alcoa, a boy, Conor Lawrence Schmidt

• Christine Delorise Gredig and Dustin William Day, Rockford, a girl, Everlyn Christine Day

March 24

• AnnRenee Walker and Derek Cole Walker, Maryville, a girl, Skyler Renee Walker

• Cameryn Suzette Taylor and Robert Dale Taylor, Maryville, a girl, Turby Myers Suzette Taylor

March 25

• Chiandria Dainese Sales and Diamond Kavaughan Lyons, Alcoa, a girl, Niylah Dandii Lyons

