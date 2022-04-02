Births
Blount Memorial
March 18
• Amber Dawn Roberts Standridge and Joseph Andrew Standridge, Madisonville, a boy, Rowdy Monroe Standridge
March 21
• Kelly Marie Giro Schmidt and Christopher Lawrence Schmidt, Alcoa, a boy, Conor Lawrence Schmidt
• Christine Delorise Gredig and Dustin William Day, Rockford, a girl, Everlyn Christine Day
March 24
• AnnRenee Walker and Derek Cole Walker, Maryville, a girl, Skyler Renee Walker
• Cameryn Suzette Taylor and Robert Dale Taylor, Maryville, a girl, Turby Myers Suzette Taylor
March 25
• Chiandria Dainese Sales and Diamond Kavaughan Lyons, Alcoa, a girl, Niylah Dandii Lyons
