Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 30
• Mary Elizabeth Berger and Jeffrey Tracy Kerber Jr., Maryville, a boy, Jeffrey Tracy Kerber III
July 31
• Ashley Rachelle Carver Shealy and George Nicklous Shealy, Maryville, a girl Olivia Ann Shealy
• Chelsey Renee Buchanan Rumple and Jared Grant Rumple, Maryville, a girl, Sophia Rose Rumple
Aug. 1
• Christina Valencia and Daniel Alexander Cespedes, Knoxville, a girl, Graciela Reynalda Cespedes
Aug. 3
• Yesennia Yazmin Perez Schott and William Mitchell Schott, Maryville, a girl, Elisa Vianney Schott
Aug. 4
• Iris Sue Loomis and Isaac Chase Bryant, Friendsville, a girl, Ila Jade Loomis
Aug. 5
• Deanna Deshaye Kirkland, Spring City, Tennessee, a girl, Lilly Brooke Kirkland
• Kelly Renea Cunningham Alsup and Gideon Harrison Alsup, Knoxville, twin boys, Jackson River and Bodhi Lee Alsup
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 10
• Chantelle McMullin and Joshua McMullin, Maryville, a girl, Selah Grace McMullin
Aug. 12
• Jessica Hicks, Tallassee, a girl, Susanna Louise Hicks
