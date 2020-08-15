Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

July 30

• Mary Elizabeth Berger and Jeffrey Tracy Kerber Jr., Maryville, a boy, Jeffrey Tracy Kerber III

July 31

• Ashley Rachelle Carver Shealy and George Nicklous Shealy, Maryville, a girl Olivia Ann Shealy

• Chelsey Renee Buchanan Rumple and Jared Grant Rumple, Maryville, a girl, Sophia Rose Rumple

Aug. 1

• Christina Valencia and Daniel Alexander Cespedes, Knoxville, a girl, Graciela Reynalda Cespedes

Aug. 3

• Yesennia Yazmin Perez Schott and William Mitchell Schott, Maryville, a girl, Elisa Vianney Schott

Aug. 4

• Iris Sue Loomis and Isaac Chase Bryant, Friendsville, a girl, Ila Jade Loomis

Aug. 5

• Deanna Deshaye Kirkland, Spring City, Tennessee, a girl, Lilly Brooke Kirkland

• Kelly Renea Cunningham Alsup and Gideon Harrison Alsup, Knoxville, twin boys, Jackson River and Bodhi Lee Alsup

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 10

• Chantelle McMullin and Joshua McMullin, Maryville, a girl, Selah Grace McMullin

Aug. 12

• Jessica Hicks, Tallassee, a girl, Susanna Louise Hicks

