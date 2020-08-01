Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 19
• Brandi Michelle Covington Fulcher and Christopher Arthur Fulcher, Maryville, a boy, Christopher Arthur Fulcher II
July 20
• Hannah Shay Wright Turner and Timothy Hall Turner, Maryville, a girl, Sadie Grace Turner
• Casey Rae Gaby Woodruff and Lucas Charles Woodruff, Maryville, a girl, Elliot Grace Woodruff
• Ashley Nicole Harty Watkin and Bryce Anthony Watkin, Maryville, a girl, Savannah Grace Watkin
July 22
• Kristina Michelle Rodgers and Christopher Blake Rodgers, Friendsville, a boy, Harrison William Rodgers
• Rabije Stolla Dauti and Isa Dauti, Maryville, a boy, Farush Malik Dauti
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 24
• Sydney Roberts and Devin Roberts, Maryville, a boy, Neyland McCoy Ray Roberts
July 25
• Brooke Byrd and Christopher Byrd, Maryville, a boy, Brayden Maverick Byrd
• Adorah Stott and Justin Stott, Townsend, a boy, Callum Tufflane Stott
July 26
• Jennifer Watts and Timothy Wilburn, Maryville, a girl, Madison May Wilburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.