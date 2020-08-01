Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

July 19

• Brandi Michelle Covington Fulcher and Christopher Arthur Fulcher, Maryville, a boy, Christopher Arthur Fulcher II

July 20

• Hannah Shay Wright Turner and Timothy Hall Turner, Maryville, a girl, Sadie Grace Turner

• Casey Rae Gaby Woodruff and Lucas Charles Woodruff, Maryville, a girl, Elliot Grace Woodruff

• Ashley Nicole Harty Watkin and Bryce Anthony Watkin, Maryville, a girl, Savannah Grace Watkin

July 22

• Kristina Michelle Rodgers and Christopher Blake Rodgers, Friendsville, a boy, Harrison William Rodgers

• Rabije Stolla Dauti and Isa Dauti, Maryville, a boy, Farush Malik Dauti

University of Tennessee Medical Center

July 24

• Sydney Roberts and Devin Roberts, Maryville, a boy, Neyland McCoy Ray Roberts

July 25

• Brooke Byrd and Christopher Byrd, Maryville, a boy, Brayden Maverick Byrd

• Adorah Stott and Justin Stott, Townsend, a boy, Callum Tufflane Stott

July 26

• Jennifer Watts and Timothy Wilburn, Maryville, a girl, Madison May Wilburn

