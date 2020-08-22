Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Aug. 6

• Jessica Marie Hechevarria and William Tanner LaForce, Lenoir City, a girl, Charleston Kate LaForce

Aug. 10

• Lindsey Renee Cooper and Joshua Ryan Woods, Madisonville, a girl, Cambrie Kate Woods

• Jessica Maxine Mork and Daniel Sandria Rosales, Rockford, a girl, Destini Rose Mork-Sandria Rosales

Aug. 11

• April Dawn Kincaid Nichols and Christopher Dale Nichols, Greenback, a boy, Nehemiah Asher Dale Nichols

Aug. 12

• Miranda Lynn Ousley Stinnet and Steven Adam Calab Stinnet, Maryville, a boy, Robert Kash Stinnet

• Chesney Dee Rudd Wheeler and Caleb Hunter Wheeler, Louisville, a girl, Caylor Grace Wheeler

• Adrienne Nicole Hunt Gunter and Joshua Robert Gunter, Madisonville, a boy, Keaton Robert Gunter

Aug. 13

• Kendra Rayshell Chapman Kirkland and Tyler Brian Kirkland, Maryville, a boy, Jax Harper Kirkland

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 14

• Sarah Tussey and Aaron Tussey, Maryville, a girl, Abigail Lucille Tussey

Aug. 17

• Cora Welch and Randall Welch, Maryville, a boy, Trenton James Welch

• Harmony Smith and Juvino Delgado, Louisville, a girl, Harmony Irene Smith

Aug. 18

• Renee West and Christian Page, Maryville, twins, Messiah Sheriel and Maurice West Page

• Andrea Robinette and Mark McIntosh, Maryville, a girl, Maelin Leonora Ruotolo McIntosh

• Chesney Davis, Townsend, a boy, Arliss Case Davis

