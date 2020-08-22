Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 6
• Jessica Marie Hechevarria and William Tanner LaForce, Lenoir City, a girl, Charleston Kate LaForce
Aug. 10
• Lindsey Renee Cooper and Joshua Ryan Woods, Madisonville, a girl, Cambrie Kate Woods
• Jessica Maxine Mork and Daniel Sandria Rosales, Rockford, a girl, Destini Rose Mork-Sandria Rosales
Aug. 11
• April Dawn Kincaid Nichols and Christopher Dale Nichols, Greenback, a boy, Nehemiah Asher Dale Nichols
Aug. 12
• Miranda Lynn Ousley Stinnet and Steven Adam Calab Stinnet, Maryville, a boy, Robert Kash Stinnet
• Chesney Dee Rudd Wheeler and Caleb Hunter Wheeler, Louisville, a girl, Caylor Grace Wheeler
• Adrienne Nicole Hunt Gunter and Joshua Robert Gunter, Madisonville, a boy, Keaton Robert Gunter
Aug. 13
• Kendra Rayshell Chapman Kirkland and Tyler Brian Kirkland, Maryville, a boy, Jax Harper Kirkland
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 14
• Sarah Tussey and Aaron Tussey, Maryville, a girl, Abigail Lucille Tussey
Aug. 17
• Cora Welch and Randall Welch, Maryville, a boy, Trenton James Welch
• Harmony Smith and Juvino Delgado, Louisville, a girl, Harmony Irene Smith
Aug. 18
• Renee West and Christian Page, Maryville, twins, Messiah Sheriel and Maurice West Page
• Andrea Robinette and Mark McIntosh, Maryville, a girl, Maelin Leonora Ruotolo McIntosh
• Chesney Davis, Townsend, a boy, Arliss Case Davis
