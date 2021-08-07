Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
No birth notices received for week
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 30
• Alexis Lombrana and Joshua Lombrana, Maryville, a boy, Rollie Cash Lombrana
July 31
• Tina Willocks and Jamie Willocks, Maryville, a boy, Josiah Eli Willocks
August 3
• Kendal H. Crisp and Jesse H. Crisp, Maryville, a girl, Josie James Crisp
