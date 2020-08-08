Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 24
• Leighann Victoria Flynn Hipps and Jarred Christopher Hipps, Maryville, a boy, Michael Wayne Hipps
• Kate Frances McCoy, Maryville, a girl, StevieLynn Mac McCoy-Maldonado
• Elizabeth Myrea White Melton and Michael David Melton II, Rockford, a boy, Ian Robert Melton
July 25
• Whitney Noelle Parrott Tipton and Joseph Lee Tipton, Walland, a girl, Sophie Noelle Tipton
July 28
• Hollie Dawn Householder Stevens and Zachary Taylor Stevens, Alcoa, twin girls, Frankie Ray and June Bee Stevens
• Rita Nicole Woodby Zigler and Craig Alan Zigler, a boy, Lucas Rydell Zigler
July 29
• Faith Marie Torress and William Brian Self, Maryville, a girl, Mia Rose Self
July 30
• Amber Nichole Brewer Jesmer and Matthew James Jesmer, Maryville, a boy, Lucas Alexander Jesmer
• Robin Nichole Banks and Luke Steele Moser, Maryville, a boy, River Benjamin Banks Moser
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 29
• Heather Bowers and Michael Bowers, Rockford, a girl, Quinlyn Sage Bowers
• Rachel Kelso and William Kelso, Louisville, a girl, Quinn Marie Kelso
July 30
• Tiffany Morgan and Michael Morgan, Maryville, a boy, Branson James Morgan
August 1
• Jason and Sandra Young, Maryville, a boy, Andrew Noel Young
