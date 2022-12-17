Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Blount Memorial
Nov. 25
• Robin Jean Lee Nelson and Peter William Nelson, Maryville, a girl, Addison Christine Nelson
Nov. 26
• Kayla Dawn Spradlin Teaster and Chad Ray Teaster, Sevierville, a boy, Chad Ray Teaster Jr.
Nov. 28
• Brandy Marie George and Shaun Reece Campbell, Maryville, a boy, Austin Reece Campbell
• Chelsea Laree Sample Morse and Justin Danlee Morse, Maryville, a boy, Tegan Benny Morse
Nov. 30
• Macy Michelle Moats and Austin Trey Decker, Maryville, a boy, Hayes Rhett Decker
• Taylor Elizabeth Clawson Nunnally and Daniel Hayden Nunnally, Maryville, a girl, Presley Jane Nunnally
• Rebecca Michelle Blanton Peacock and Matthew Joseph Peacock, Maryville, a girl, Remi Brielle Peacock
Dec. 1
• Melina Nicole Patton and Austin David Wood, Maryville, a boy, Silas Remington Patton
Dec. 2
• Maggie Jean Hogan Campbell and Christopher Boyd Campbell, Walland, a girl, Emmaline Jean Campbell
• Maja Alinda Holmes Chuning and Daniel Michael Chuning, a boy, Luke Terry Chuning
Dec 3
• Kadana Tracy Gumm, Maryville, a boy, Beckham Sawyer
Dec. 5
• Shelly Renee Dyer and Joseph Dale Morrow, Maryville, a boy, Kayden Jay Morrow
• Emily Brooke Radford and James Albert Martin, Maryville, a boy, Brandon Dennis Martin
Dec. 6
• Rachelle Elizabeth Lowry Curtis and Jonathan Daniel Curtis, Maryville, a boy, Jonathan Daniel Curtis Jr.
• Destiny Cheyennee Brookshire and Zachary Kain Webster, Maryville, a girl, Saylor Octavia Webster
• Chelsey Renee Buchanan Rumple and Jared Grant Rumple, Walland, a boy, Mason Grant Rumple
Dec. 8
• Anita Beth Lawson Myers and Golman Clark Myers, Townsend, a boy, Gabriel Brian Myers
