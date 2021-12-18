Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Oct. 16
• Myranda Nicole Yearout Gronstrom, Maryville, a boy, Ezra Michael Yearout
Oct. 18
• Tori Marie Hicks Cooper and Tyler Ronald Ray Cooper, Maryville, a girl, Luna Ray Cooper
• Ashley Leann Mills Bright and James Larnzy Bright, Madisonville, a girl, Violet James Bright
Oct. 19
• Maranda Elizabeth Best Brown and Blake Thomas Brown, Maryville, a boy, Carter Lee Brown
Oct. 20
• Amelia Lynn Bailey Gross and Robert William Gross, Maryville, a girl, Micah Everlee Gross
Nov. 1
•Kearstin Nicole Whitaker Henning and Dakota Scott Henning, Walland, a boy, Oakley Alan Eugene Henning
Nov. 2
• Janie Ailene Hemming Duncan and Benjamin Hunter Duncan, Madisonville, a girl, Carlie Renae Duncan
Nov. 4
• Chelsea Danielle Purkey Banks and James Allan Banks, Maryville, a boy, Diesal Allan Banks
Nov. 5
• Autumn Alexus Pilkey, Tellico Plains, a boy, Easton Cole Pilkey
Nov. 26
• Sommer Breeze Coscione Jones and Dustin Lee Jones, Madisonville, a boy, River Lee Jones
Nov. 30
• Elizabeth Grace Irving Chapman and Sean Andrew Chapman, Seymour, a girl, Lucy Joy Chapman
• Brooke Angelic Borla Chalmers and Roberts Eugene Chalmers, Knoxville, a boy, Clark Hamilton Chalmers
Dec. 1
• Mallory Hope Mills Hillis and Matthew Windham Hillis, Greenback, a girl, Evelyn Jane Hillis
Dec. 2
• Baylee Danielle Walker and Michael Gage Mullins, Greenback, a boy, Daniel Gage Mullins
• Julie Ann Horton and Gary Dewayne Sluder, Maryville, a girl, Lennon Marie Sluder
Dec. 3
• Savannah Nicole Bishop and Colin Chase Coatney, Townsend, a boy, Micah Mitchell Coatney
Dec. 4
• Rebecca Leann Godfrey Daniel, Maryville, a girl, Gracelynn Elizabeth Daniel
Dec. 5
• Samantha Renee Gandee and Jacob Thoms Lowe, Maryville, a boy, Parker Marshall Lowe
Dec. 6
• Amanda Katherine Stanley Compton and Luke Tyler Compton, Maryville a boy, Owen Luke Compton
• Victoria Jade Draper Bowers and Joshua Paul Bowers, Maryville, a boy, Emmett Robert Eugene Bowers
• Meranda Kaylee Williams and Cory Michael Williams, Maryville, a boy, Oliver Brian Thomas Williams
• Chesney Lorren Rainer Foster and Cameron Isiah Foster, Maryville, a girl, Caiya Renee Foster
• Tymandria Breeanne Sowders Holt and Jason Avery Holt, Maryville, a girl, Sylvia Magnolia Holt
• Elizabeth Michelle Evans Paine and James Lee Paine, Maryville, a girl, Lillian West Paine
Dec. 9
• Julie Ann McGlothlin Sparks and Jacob Jackson Sparks, Maryville, a girl, Lucille Ann Sparks
• Monique Stephanie Goudreault and Timothy Norman Deserres, Maryville, a girl, Remi Harlow Goudreault-Deserres
• Katie Lauren Boatman Kofoed and Michael Lee Kofoed, Louisville, a boy, Koda Elliot Kofoed
Dec. 10
• Rebecca Marie Miller and Stephan Ray Hancock Jr., Maryville, a boy, Easton Cody Hancock
• Desiree Nicole Justice Alton and Michael Anthony Alton, Madisonville, a girl, Carlene Denise Alton
Dec. 14
• Sheaintonee Zoe Myers and Logan Michael Ward, Maryville, a boy, Salem Gregory Valor Ward
Dec. 15
• Brittney Nicole Cooper LeBlanc and Steven Edward LeBlanc, Maryville, a girl, Indie Magnolia LeBlanc
• Deborah Anne Stott Pappas and Zachary Allen Pappas, Maryville, a girl, Adyson Wren Pappas
