Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dec. 18
• Lisbeth Garcia Aranda and Margarito Alvarez Carbajal, Maryville, a girl, Haley Alvarez Garcia
• Ashlee N. Emert and Gabriel E. Emert, Louisville, a boy, Hayden Paul Emert
• Angel Noelle Pepper and Rayvon M. Burns, Maryville, a boy, Kei'Ariius Amiri Pepper-Burns
Dec. 19
• Megan A. Claycomb and Spencer O. Claycomb, Rockford, twins, Turk Owen and Mallory Ruth Claycomb
Dec. 22
• Kenisha Cheyenne Moore and D. Shane Cooper, Maryville, a boy, Jackson Nathaniel Charles Cooper
