Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Feb. 4
• Cirila Alonzo Guigui and Eddy Gonzalez Sut, Alcoa, a girl, Helen Alexia Gonzalez Alonzo
Feb. 9
• Bridget Potter, Maryville, a boy, Paxton Levi-Zane Potter
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Feb. 4
• Laura Broussard and Sean Broussard, Walland, a boy, Lucas Wilson Broussard
