Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Feb. 7
• Amber Nicole Rogers Watts and Jonathan Edward Watts, Maryville, a boy, Jaxson Edward Watts
• Olivia Ann Morgan Augustine and Angel Niko Augustine, Madisonville, a boy, Jackson Ray Augustine
Feb. 8
• Cailey Paige McMillan and Brandon Lewis Flinn, Knoxville, a girl, Nyssa Anise Flinn
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Feb. 13
• Ciara Moore and Nathan Bozeman, Maryville, a girl, Harper Renee Bozeman
• Whitney Stinnett and James Stinnett III, Maryville, a girl, Amelia Mae Stinnett
Feb. 14
• Julia Tourtelotte and Christopher Tourtelotte, Louisville, a boy, Rowan Christopher Tourtelotte
Feb. 15
• Mackenzie Best and Chase Best, Seymour, a boy, Jude Elliott Best
Feb. 16
• Natalie Neff, Rockford, a boy, Salem Gray Neff
• Shannon Melendez and Jose Melendez, Maryville, a girl, Mia Elise Melendez
Feb. 17
• Cheryle Smith, Maryville, a girl, Brooklea Elizabeth Smith
Feb. 19
• Taylor and Victoria Knight and Taylor Knight, Alcoa, a boy, Atticus Sterling Knight
• Ashlynn Brutosky and Robert Brutosky Jr. Maryville, a girl, Kinsley Mae Brutosky
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Feb. 7
• Candace Deaderick and Sean Stark, of Maryville, a boy, Logan Thomas Kent Deaderick
Feb. 12
• Holly Poos and Scott Goforth, of Maryville, a boy, Cash Allen Goforth
