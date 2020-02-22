Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Feb. 7

• Amber Nicole Rogers Watts and Jonathan Edward Watts, Maryville, a boy, Jaxson Edward Watts

• Olivia Ann Morgan Augustine and Angel Niko Augustine, Madisonville, a boy, Jackson Ray Augustine

Feb. 8

• Cailey Paige McMillan and Brandon Lewis Flinn, Knoxville, a girl, Nyssa Anise Flinn

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Feb. 13

• Ciara Moore and Nathan Bozeman, Maryville, a girl, Harper Renee Bozeman

• Whitney Stinnett and James Stinnett III, Maryville, a girl, Amelia Mae Stinnett

Feb. 14

• Julia Tourtelotte and Christopher Tourtelotte, Louisville, a boy, Rowan Christopher Tourtelotte

Feb. 15

• Mackenzie Best and Chase Best, Seymour, a boy, Jude Elliott Best

Feb. 16

• Natalie Neff, Rockford, a boy, Salem Gray Neff

• Shannon Melendez and Jose Melendez, Maryville, a girl, Mia Elise Melendez

Feb. 17

• Cheryle Smith, Maryville, a girl, Brooklea Elizabeth Smith

Feb. 19

• Taylor and Victoria Knight and Taylor Knight, Alcoa, a boy, Atticus Sterling Knight

• Ashlynn Brutosky and Robert Brutosky Jr. Maryville, a girl, Kinsley Mae Brutosky

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Feb. 7

• Candace Deaderick and Sean Stark, of Maryville, a boy, Logan Thomas Kent Deaderick

Feb. 12

• Holly Poos and Scott Goforth, of Maryville, a boy, Cash Allen Goforth

