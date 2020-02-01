Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Jan. 22
• Tymara Patterson and David Caldwell, Rockford, a girl, Amelia Darlene Caldwell
Jan. 26
• Emily Bogle Paul and Daniel Truelove, Alcoa, a boy, David Jones Truelove
Jan. 28
• Bobbi Scott and Timothy Collins, Maryville, a boy, Jaxon Allen Collins
Jan. 29
• Crystal Solomon and Robert Solomon, Maryville, a girl, Annie Marie Solomon
