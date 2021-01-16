Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 25
• Heather Lynn Rapp Folczynski, Madisonville, a girl, Ivie Jo Rapp
Dec. 28
• Brandy Elise Miller Johnson and Terrance Brandon Taylor, Alcoa, a boy, Terrance Brandon Taylor Jr.
Dec. 31
• Brenda Kay Ownby Wood and Peter Victor Wood, Townsend, a girl, Grace Isabelle Wood
Jan. 1
• Shannah Marie Scott and Bryant Alex Chism-Hopper, Greenback, a boy, Thomas Red Chism
Jan. 4
• Lexi Danielle Walchle Watson and Martin Cameron Watson, Knoxville, a girl, Zuriyah Nevae’h Watson
• Ashley Darlene Riden, Louisville, a boy, Kayden Thomas Riden
• Melinda Jo Edgar and Nathan Wayne Friend, Maryville, a girl, Evelyn Rose Friend
Jan. 6
• Kayla Shian Dixon and Alexandar Michael Hudson, Maryville, a girl, Allianna Shian Hudson
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Jan. 11
• Marilyn Morris and David Holloway, Maryville, a boy, Nathan Benjamin Lee Holloway
Jan. 12
• Amanda Arnold and Dallas Hill, Maryville, a boy, Dalton Can Reed Hill
