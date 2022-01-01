Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 17
• Caitlin Michaela Jordan and Austin Dean Bowers, Maryville, a boy, Asher Dean Bowers
Dec. 20
• Kaylee Hope Dupes Frazier and Dylan Scott Frazier, Greenback, a girl, Layne Reece Frazier
• Venus LayNett Pacheco and Trevor Chance Good, Maryville, a girl, Alyssa LayNett Good
Dec. 21
• Emily Nichole Whittington and John-Robert Whittington, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer Lewis Whittington
• Ireland Mackenzie Murphy Payne and Dakota Chase Payne, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer Chase Payne
• Allison Morgan Lunsford Grimm and Addison Carter Grimm, Louisville, a boy, Parker Ray Grimm
Dec. 22
• Stephanie Nichole Lee Walker and John Curtis Walker, Walland, a boy, Elijah Mark Walker
• Hanna Lynn Dennard, Madisonville, a boy, Isaac Watson Dennard
• Rebekah Virginia Smith Martin and Jake Thor Martin, Maryville, a girl, Jovi Mae Martin
Dec. 23
• Kelsey Nicole O'Dell and Darrell Paul Simmons, Knoxville, a boy, Ethan Robert Simmons
• Donnita Ann Alao Thomas, Louisville, a boy, Levi Parker Alao Thomas
Dec. 24
• Kristine Beryl Clark Tallent and Brian Wesley Tallent, Madisonville, a girl, Melissa Marie Tallent
• Erin French Dols and Jeffrey Allen Dols, Loudon, a girl, Elliotte Mae Dols
