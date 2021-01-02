Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 11
• Kelsey Lynn Dishman and Kendall Peyton Dean, Friendsville, a girl, River Marie Dean
Dec. 18
• Silvia Sanchez and Leandro Pulido, Maryville, a boy, Luis Mateo Pulido
• Kelsie Megan Bruch Keeble and Sy Thomas Keeble, Maryville, a girl, Callie Lane Keeble
• Kelsey Leona Davis Abbott and Wesley Chase Abbott, Maryville, a boy, Owen Clay Abbott
• Rachel Leann Wright Conley and Jordan Patrick Conley, Friendsville, a boy, Cade Thomas Conley
