Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 25
• Cheyenne Mariah Borchardt Sellers and Tyler Reid Sellers, Maryville, a boy, Thomas Reid Sellers
• Elizabeth Anne-Nicole Hatmaker and Kurtis Lee Kinlaw, Knoxville, a girl, Iris Ember Kinlaw
• Mintha Ruby Presley Lane and Noah Boothe Lane, Maryville, a boy, Calvin Jack Lane
Dec. 26
• Jessica Danielle Ownsby Breedlove and Jake Robert Breedlove, Maryville, a girl, Ensley Marie Breedlove
Dec. 28
• Allison Paige Henry and Mark Aaron Davis, Maryville, a girl, Harper Marie Davis
• Skylar Cherise Price and Walker McKinsey White, Maryville, a boy, Orion McKinsey White
Dec. 29
• Heather Nichole Hatfield Moser and Peter Christopher Moser II, Sweetwater, a boy, Peter Christopher Moser III
• Kayce Jean Baker Lakin and Travis Zackary Lakin, Knoxville, a girl, Audrey Esther Lakin
• Emily Lauren Santos and McKeyvius William Edwards, Alcoa, a boy, Justin Jayquan Santos-Edwards
Dec. 31
• Kayla Danielle Brown Anderson and Drew Michael Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Reed Willis Anderson
