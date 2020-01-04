Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Dec. 19

• Danielle Suzanne Maples Payne and Nicholas Ryan Payne, Maryville, a boy, Bryer Hayes Payne

Dec. 20

• Symphony Morell Scott and Vincent Edward Horne, Maryville, a girl, Harmony Ann Marie Horne

• Josie Marie Riley, Maryville, a girl, Finnley Claire Riley

Dec. 24

• Heather Brooke Hampton Barnes and Jon Tyler Barnes, Madisonville, a boy, Jagger Layne Barnes

• Mary Beth McClanahan Arden and Jacob Dallas Arden, Madisonville, a girl, Lilly-Anna Beth Arden

Dec. 26

• Ashley Nichole Squires and Jason Daniel Helmuth, Maryville, twins, Noah Carson Helmuth and Nora Jean Helmuth 

• Jazmine Skye Cable and John-Alex Stone Fuller, a boy, John-Wyatt Charles Fuller

• Chesney Lorren Foster and Cameron Isiah Foster, Maryville, a girl, Caleyah Sky Foster

Dec. 27

• Kaitlyn Marie Davis and Cameron Dale Mahood, Townsend, a boy, Camden Daniel Mahood

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Dec. 28

• Lauren Hammond and Zachary Hammond, Maryville, a boy, Hampton Drake Hammond

• Jessica Poole and Jeremy Poole, Maryville, a boy, Jacob Henri Poole

Dec. 31

• Jessica Moretz and Adam Moretz, Maryville, a girl, Olivia Rhea Moretz

