Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 19
• Danielle Suzanne Maples Payne and Nicholas Ryan Payne, Maryville, a boy, Bryer Hayes Payne
Dec. 20
• Symphony Morell Scott and Vincent Edward Horne, Maryville, a girl, Harmony Ann Marie Horne
• Josie Marie Riley, Maryville, a girl, Finnley Claire Riley
Dec. 24
• Heather Brooke Hampton Barnes and Jon Tyler Barnes, Madisonville, a boy, Jagger Layne Barnes
• Mary Beth McClanahan Arden and Jacob Dallas Arden, Madisonville, a girl, Lilly-Anna Beth Arden
Dec. 26
• Ashley Nichole Squires and Jason Daniel Helmuth, Maryville, twins, Noah Carson Helmuth and Nora Jean Helmuth
• Jazmine Skye Cable and John-Alex Stone Fuller, a boy, John-Wyatt Charles Fuller
• Chesney Lorren Foster and Cameron Isiah Foster, Maryville, a girl, Caleyah Sky Foster
Dec. 27
• Kaitlyn Marie Davis and Cameron Dale Mahood, Townsend, a boy, Camden Daniel Mahood
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dec. 28
• Lauren Hammond and Zachary Hammond, Maryville, a boy, Hampton Drake Hammond
• Jessica Poole and Jeremy Poole, Maryville, a boy, Jacob Henri Poole
Dec. 31
• Jessica Moretz and Adam Moretz, Maryville, a girl, Olivia Rhea Moretz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.