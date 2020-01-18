Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Jan. 11

• Shelby N. McCulla and Johnathan D. McCulla, Maryville, a girl, Elizabeth James McCulla

Jan. 13

• Hannah Holloway and Seth Bonfig, Maryville, a girl, Lydia Catherine Bonfig

Jan. 14

• Jennifer Lail and Douglas Lail, Maryville, a boy, Beau Lee-Eston Lail

Jan. 15

• Kristie Milsap and Eric Milsap, Maryville, a boy, Tate Christopher Milsap

• Jennifer Fox and Alfred Fox, Maryville, a girl, Addison Marie Fox

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Jan. 9

• Courtney Berry and Robert McRoy, of Louisville, a boy, Luke Watson McRoy

