Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Jan. 11
• Shelby N. McCulla and Johnathan D. McCulla, Maryville, a girl, Elizabeth James McCulla
Jan. 13
• Hannah Holloway and Seth Bonfig, Maryville, a girl, Lydia Catherine Bonfig
Jan. 14
• Jennifer Lail and Douglas Lail, Maryville, a boy, Beau Lee-Eston Lail
Jan. 15
• Kristie Milsap and Eric Milsap, Maryville, a boy, Tate Christopher Milsap
• Jennifer Fox and Alfred Fox, Maryville, a girl, Addison Marie Fox
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Jan. 9
• Courtney Berry and Robert McRoy, of Louisville, a boy, Luke Watson McRoy
