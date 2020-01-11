Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Dec. 27

• Angie Dawn Alexander and William Oscar Grass, Maryville, a girl, Millie Harper Grass

• Clarissa Marie Kelly Clawson and Brian Andrew Clawson, Maryville, a girl, Laurel Lee Clawson

Dec. 29

• Shannon Marie Chess Theobald and Ryan Adam Theobald, Maryville, a girl, Annabelle Grace Theobald

Dec. 30

• Emily Leann McClurg Cogdill, Knoxville, a girl, Cadence Priscilla Cogdill

• Aliddia Mae Ridge, Maryville, a girl, Maelynn Marie Ridge

Jan. 1

• Corina Faye Thacker and Eligha Joesph Moore, Friendsville, a boy, Major Joesph Moore

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Jan. 2

• Leslie J. Milligan and Nathaniel G. Milligan, Maryville, a girl, Lily Grace Milligan

• Allison R. Waters and Lucas M. Waters, Walland, a boy, Sawyer Mose Waters

Jan. 3

• Whitney L. Davis and Johnny H. Byrd, Maryville, a girl, Lena Miracle Byrd

Jan. 7

• Joshua and Sarah Wenzel and Joshua Wenzel, Maryville, a girl, Natalie Arelia Wenzel

Jan. 9

• Amanda N. Houck and Seth T. Fordham, Maryville, a girl, Isla Rayne Fordham

