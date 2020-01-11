Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Dec. 27
• Angie Dawn Alexander and William Oscar Grass, Maryville, a girl, Millie Harper Grass
• Clarissa Marie Kelly Clawson and Brian Andrew Clawson, Maryville, a girl, Laurel Lee Clawson
Dec. 29
• Shannon Marie Chess Theobald and Ryan Adam Theobald, Maryville, a girl, Annabelle Grace Theobald
Dec. 30
• Emily Leann McClurg Cogdill, Knoxville, a girl, Cadence Priscilla Cogdill
• Aliddia Mae Ridge, Maryville, a girl, Maelynn Marie Ridge
Jan. 1
• Corina Faye Thacker and Eligha Joesph Moore, Friendsville, a boy, Major Joesph Moore
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Jan. 2
• Leslie J. Milligan and Nathaniel G. Milligan, Maryville, a girl, Lily Grace Milligan
• Allison R. Waters and Lucas M. Waters, Walland, a boy, Sawyer Mose Waters
Jan. 3
• Whitney L. Davis and Johnny H. Byrd, Maryville, a girl, Lena Miracle Byrd
Jan. 7
• Joshua and Sarah Wenzel and Joshua Wenzel, Maryville, a girl, Natalie Arelia Wenzel
Jan. 9
• Amanda N. Houck and Seth T. Fordham, Maryville, a girl, Isla Rayne Fordham
