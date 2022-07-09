Births

Blount Memorial

June 24

• Maryjean Tiffany Cagle and Shawn Anthony Franklin, Maryville, a girl, Adley Rose Franklin

June 27

• Emily Marie Wheat Kirkland and Darren Blake Kirkland, Maryville, a girl, Emersyn Kate Kirkland

June 28

• Chelsea Cierra Monday Cash and Joseph Dean Cash, Maryville, a girl, Madison Faith Cash

June 29

• Brieanna Christine Taylor Self and Cody Lee Austin Self, Rockford, a girl, Zoey Mae Self

June 30

• Shelby Laine Herron Brown and Tristan Joseph Brown, Maryville, a boy, Theo Ray Brown

