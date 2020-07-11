Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

July 6

Ian and Emily Greenquist, Knoxville, a girl, Louise Alma Greenquist

Christopher and Taylor Smith, Knoxville, a boy, Greer Christopher Smith

John Baldridge and Kayla Parker, Knoxville, a girl, Gracelynn Elara Baldridge

July 7

Gregory and Tarayn Foster, Knoxville, a boy, Finn Francis Foster

Benjamin Irwin and Kelly Beckner, Knoxville, a boy, Knox Alan Irwin

Fredrico Mateo and Marcela Saucedo Herrera, Maryville, a girl, Esmeralda Mateo Saucedo

July 8

Breana Jordan Brock, Corryton, a boy, Zayden Layne Brock

Thomas Wilson and Jerilyn Papieriak, Lenoir City, a girl, Lennon Estelle Wilson

Samuel Smith and Emily Mooney, Lenoir City, a boy, Levi Samuel Wayne Smith Jr.

University of Tennessee Medical Center

July 2

• Campbell and Tandey Ferguson, Maryville, a boy, William Alexander Ferguson

• Jesse Parrish and Teresa Arnold, Maryville, a girl, Helen Marie Parrish

July 3

• James Loft Jr. and Kristen Loft, Seymour, a boy, James Ezekiel Loft

July 8

• Evan and Valarie Melhorn, Friendsville, a boy, Waylon Henry Melhorn

