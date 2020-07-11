Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 6
Ian and Emily Greenquist, Knoxville, a girl, Louise Alma Greenquist
Christopher and Taylor Smith, Knoxville, a boy, Greer Christopher Smith
John Baldridge and Kayla Parker, Knoxville, a girl, Gracelynn Elara Baldridge
July 7
Gregory and Tarayn Foster, Knoxville, a boy, Finn Francis Foster
Benjamin Irwin and Kelly Beckner, Knoxville, a boy, Knox Alan Irwin
Fredrico Mateo and Marcela Saucedo Herrera, Maryville, a girl, Esmeralda Mateo Saucedo
July 8
Breana Jordan Brock, Corryton, a boy, Zayden Layne Brock
Thomas Wilson and Jerilyn Papieriak, Lenoir City, a girl, Lennon Estelle Wilson
Samuel Smith and Emily Mooney, Lenoir City, a boy, Levi Samuel Wayne Smith Jr.
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 2
• Campbell and Tandey Ferguson, Maryville, a boy, William Alexander Ferguson
• Jesse Parrish and Teresa Arnold, Maryville, a girl, Helen Marie Parrish
July 3
• James Loft Jr. and Kristen Loft, Seymour, a boy, James Ezekiel Loft
July 8
• Evan and Valarie Melhorn, Friendsville, a boy, Waylon Henry Melhorn
