Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 6
• Larissa Shaelynn Warren and Carlton Dean Nungaray Hackney, Walland, a boy, Logan Ray Nungaray Hackney
• Lakisia Nicole Hutton Finger and Jeffrey Lee Finger, Louisville, a girl, Rylee Faith Finger
• Amy Lane Cunningham Freeman and Hayden Kreg Freeman, Strawberry Plains, a boy, Hank Barrett Freeman
July 7
• Allie Olivia Newman and Andrew Tyler McFall, Friendsville, a boy, Waylon Darue McFall
July 8
• Jana Marie Talley Clevenger and Robert Keith Clevenger, Walland, a by, Russell Joe Clevenger
July 9
• Brenna Ariel Jordan Gibson and Ron Wesley Blair, Maryville, a boy, Maximus Kingston Blair
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 1
• Bryce Coleman and Grant Coleman, Seymour, a girl, Remy Jean Coleman
• Tabitha Sparks and Jeremy Hatcher, Maryville, a girl, Julie Sue Hatcher.
July 2
• Jessica Blair and Aaron Blair, Louisville, a boy, Nathan Michael Blair.
July 6
• Kristin Sparks and Ryan Sparks, Maryville, a boy, Sterling Roberson Sparks
July 7
• Lauren Whitehead and Matthew Mynatt, Louisville, a girl, Imogen Amelia Mynatt
July 14
• Alysha Rice and Ian Rice, Louisville, a boy, Kaiser Alexander Todd Rice
• Katherine Barber and Judah Sherrouse, Maryville, a girl, Roeanna Laurel Sherrouse.
