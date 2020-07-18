Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

June 26

• Meredith Leigh Haynes Cooper and Matthew Paul Cooper, Louisville, a girl, Bristol Kensley Cooper

• Shea Deanne Conklin, Tellico Plains, a boy, Kaulder Lee Conklin

June 29

• Jennifer Rebecca Ross and Stephen Marion Solomon, Maryville, a boy, Sylas Quinnton Solomon

• Chandra Nichole Puryear and Rollin Thunder Summer, Maryville, a boy, Hendrixx Kai Summer

July 1

• Calista Kristaline Stephens and William Oliver Lowery, Maryville, a boy, Cole Dwayne Lowery

July 2

• Alexi Taylor King Anderson and Russell Litton Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Shepherd Litton Anderson

July 4

• Ashley Nicole Harris and Matthew Joseph Benintende, Friendsville, a boy, Asher Johnnie Benintende

July 7

• Elizabeth Marie Lemarr Lloyd and Cody Allen Lloyd, Madisonville, a boy, Gunner Matthew Lloyd

• Christina Marie Murrell Bull and Jacob Coby Bull, Seymour, a boy, Everett Eugene Bull

• Mary Kay McAllister Cooper and Tristan Reece Cooper, Maryville, a girl, Camilla Jean Cooper

• Devyn Lee Burnett and Robert Dillard Hughes II, Vonore, a boy, Koda Jesse Hughes

July 8

• Nikki Lee Bourgeois Grooms and Dylan Lucas Grooms, Maryville, a girl, Brayleigh Harper Grooms

University of Tennessee Medical Center

July 9

• Valarie Melhorn and Evan Melhorn, Friendsville, a boy, Waylon Henry Melhorn

July 10

• Sarah Adams and Michael Adams, Maryville, a boy, Arthur Michael Adams

July 13

• Josey Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Maverick Lee Dawson Anderson

July 16

• Christy McDonald and Patrick Slavick, Alcoa, a girl, Elizabeth Alice Slavick

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.