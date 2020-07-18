Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
June 26
• Meredith Leigh Haynes Cooper and Matthew Paul Cooper, Louisville, a girl, Bristol Kensley Cooper
• Shea Deanne Conklin, Tellico Plains, a boy, Kaulder Lee Conklin
June 29
• Jennifer Rebecca Ross and Stephen Marion Solomon, Maryville, a boy, Sylas Quinnton Solomon
• Chandra Nichole Puryear and Rollin Thunder Summer, Maryville, a boy, Hendrixx Kai Summer
July 1
• Calista Kristaline Stephens and William Oliver Lowery, Maryville, a boy, Cole Dwayne Lowery
July 2
• Alexi Taylor King Anderson and Russell Litton Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Shepherd Litton Anderson
July 4
• Ashley Nicole Harris and Matthew Joseph Benintende, Friendsville, a boy, Asher Johnnie Benintende
July 7
• Elizabeth Marie Lemarr Lloyd and Cody Allen Lloyd, Madisonville, a boy, Gunner Matthew Lloyd
• Christina Marie Murrell Bull and Jacob Coby Bull, Seymour, a boy, Everett Eugene Bull
• Mary Kay McAllister Cooper and Tristan Reece Cooper, Maryville, a girl, Camilla Jean Cooper
• Devyn Lee Burnett and Robert Dillard Hughes II, Vonore, a boy, Koda Jesse Hughes
July 8
• Nikki Lee Bourgeois Grooms and Dylan Lucas Grooms, Maryville, a girl, Brayleigh Harper Grooms
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 9
• Valarie Melhorn and Evan Melhorn, Friendsville, a boy, Waylon Henry Melhorn
July 10
• Sarah Adams and Michael Adams, Maryville, a boy, Arthur Michael Adams
July 13
• Josey Anderson, Maryville, a boy, Maverick Lee Dawson Anderson
July 16
• Christy McDonald and Patrick Slavick, Alcoa, a girl, Elizabeth Alice Slavick
