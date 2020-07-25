Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
July 11
• Elizabeth Tianna Miller Cooper and Donnie Joe Cooper, Madisonville, a boy, Elijah Joe Cooper
July 13
• Shanedra Alleigh Hawkins and Peter Douglas Bailey, Madisonville, a girl, Lily Joselyn Bailey
• Brooklyn Nicole Cochran Massengill and Ezekiel Ky Massengill, Madisonville, a girl, Isabella Faith Massengill
• Candace Gail Carter Hunt and Mathew Buck Hunt, Maryville, a boy, Jack Matthew Hunt
July 14
• Katelyn Haley Stansberry and Corbin Hunter Azambuja, Knoxville, a girl, Vivian Rose Azambuja
July 15
• Jessica Laura Hizer Lynch and Nathan Allen Lynch, Maryville, a boy, Gunner Jeffrey Lynch
• Kristy Nichole Gray Glenn and Jimmy Lee Glenn III, Greenback, a girl, Riley Brooke Glenn
July 16
• Alexis Michelle Cable Manges and Jeffrey Tyler Manges, Maryville, a boy, Colton Ryder Manges
• Stacia Lynn Mahon Chaplin and Joel Michael Chaplin, Maryville, a girl, Emmalynn Grace Chaplin
July 17
• Kenna Nicole Broyles and Alexander Donald Simpkins, Rockford, a boy, Axel Bane Simpkins
• Lauren Nicole Baugh Iles and Job Joshua Iles, Greenback, a girl, Clara Grace Iles
July 18
• Megan Alicia Wilson Bugh and Joshua Lewis Bugh, Greenback, a boy, Joshua Mattis Bugh
University of Tennessee Medical Center
July 17
• Lakin Wooliver and Zachary Wooliver, Maryville, a boy, Atlas Reed Wooliver
July 18
• Kaylee Powers and Gary Powers, Maryville, a boy, Kash Lee Powers
July 20
• Jasmine Calduch and Christian Silver, Maryville, a girl, Sadie Lee Silver
• Hannah Ray and Dakota Ray, Maryville, a boy, Hayden James Ray
July 21
• Kellie Gaby and Cody Gaby, Maryville, a boy, Grayson Russell Gaby
• Briana Joiner and Joshua Templin, Maryville, a boy, Sylus La’mour Templin
• Syni Myers and Harley Hatfield, Maryville, a boy, Emmit David Hatfield
