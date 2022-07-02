Births

Blount Memorial

June 17

• Rebecca Elizabeth McCloud and Daniel Earl Wayne McCloud, Greenback, a girl, Madelyn Faye McCloud

June 19

• Tori Leigh Taylor Cassell and Kenneth Avery Cassell, Maryville, a boy, Henry Avery Cassell

June 21

• Jennifer Ann Shiver Casteel and Ernest Gene Casteel, Maryville, a girl, LeeAnna Grace Casteel

June 22

• Kathrine Deanne Koons McInnis and Christopher Michael McInnis, Walland, a girl, Eva Marie Elizabeth McInnis

June 23

• Melissa Nicole Clark Garcia and Jesus Cortez Garcia, Alcoa, a boy, Leo Manuel Garcia

