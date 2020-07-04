Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
June 20
• Chelsey Nicole Flake Schaefer and Hagen William Schaefer, Madisonville, a girl, Ava Brooke Schaefer
June 22
• Morgan Briana Wallace Fling and Jason Randall Fling, Madisonville, a boy, Colter Ryan Fling
June 23
• Eden Haley Cunningham Agurrie and Timothy James Agurrie, Maryville, a boy, Dominic James Agurrie
June 24
• Carolyn Elizabeth Siffring Stanton and Michael James Stanton, Alcoa, a girl, Genevieve Danielle Stanton
June 25
• Haley Brooke Harrell Allen and Douglas Trent Allen, Loudon, a girl, Ellie Rhea Allen
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 19
• Sorimari Soriano-Vega, Alcoa, a boy, Liam Catalino Soriano-Vega
June 26
• Shelby Brawner and Derek Brawner, Maryville, a girl, Madeline Dove Brawner
June 29
• Rachael Cordle and Nathaniel Cordle, Maryville, a boy, Augustus Nathaniel Cordle
June 30
• Cheyenne Bullock and Austin Blair, Maryville, a boy, Thomas Reed Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.