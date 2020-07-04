Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

June 20

• Chelsey Nicole Flake Schaefer and Hagen William Schaefer, Madisonville, a girl, Ava Brooke Schaefer

June 22

• Morgan Briana Wallace Fling and Jason Randall Fling, Madisonville, a boy, Colter Ryan Fling

June 23

• Eden Haley Cunningham Agurrie and Timothy James Agurrie, Maryville, a boy, Dominic James Agurrie

June 24

• Carolyn Elizabeth Siffring Stanton and Michael James Stanton, Alcoa, a girl, Genevieve Danielle Stanton

June 25

• Haley Brooke Harrell Allen and Douglas Trent Allen, Loudon, a girl, Ellie Rhea Allen 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

June 19

• Sorimari Soriano-Vega, Alcoa, a boy, Liam Catalino Soriano-Vega

June 26

• Shelby Brawner and Derek Brawner, Maryville, a girl, Madeline Dove Brawner

June 29

• Rachael Cordle and Nathaniel Cordle, Maryville, a boy, Augustus Nathaniel Cordle

June 30

• Cheyenne Bullock and Austin Blair, Maryville, a boy, Thomas Reed Blair

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.