Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 30
• Katherine Hattie Irwin Moore and Patrick Allan Moore, Maryville, a girl, Maggie Kate Moore
May 31
• Haley Breana Smith and Quentin Solomon Lee Wright, Seymour, a girl, Roselee Faye Wright
• Rachel Elizabeth Ryan McMillan and Ryan Patrick McMillan, Alcoa, a girl, Maeve Ramona McMillan
June 1
• Sabrina Danielle Digby McGhee and Zachery Ty McGhee, Maryville, a girl, Lily Rose McGhee
• Angel Marie Richardson Smith and David Austin Smith, Maryville, a girl, Raelynn Marie Smith
• Ashley Channelle Kelley Griffith and Joseph Austin Griffith, Maryville, a girl, Amora Marie Griffith
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 3
• Monica Chapman and Shawn Chapman, Maryville, a boy, Grant Alexander Chapman
• Desaree Cason and Caleb Anthony, Maryville, a boy, Caleb Darnell Anthony Jr.
June 5
• Bruna Rose and Matthew Rose, Maryville, a girl, Manuela Mendes Rose
June 8
• Chelsey Poole and Daniel Poole, Maryville, a boy, Tatum Reese Poole
