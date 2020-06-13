Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 29
• Lesley Faith McCarter and Clark Thomas Jones, Maryville, Lyla Carson Jones
May 30
• Kristin Nicole Gipe Moses and Scott Lowell Greenier, Maryville, a girl, Evangeline Elizabeth Grace Greenier
June 1
• Ottumn Roze Gourley Gregory and Maverick Lee Gregory, Louisville, a boy, Leevi Nolan Gregory
• Megan Irene Huggins and William Elzie Bailey III, Maryville, a girl, Kiley Lenae Bailey
• Lacey Amber Woodall and Jarriett Jermaine Upshaw Jr., Louisville, a girl, Jordan Jermaine Upshaw
June 2
• Megan Ann Cooper and Forest Clynton Goins, Philadelphia, a boy, Grayson Thomas Goins
June 3
• Megan Ciara Brownlie Hindman and Joshua Allen Hindman, a boy, Aiden Allen Hindman
• Sabrina Nicole Rogers Sentell and Daniel David Sentell, Athens, a boy, Benjamin Claude Sentell
• Ashley Erin Reisser Mitchell and Andrew Bennett Mitchell, Maryville, a girl, Andi Caroline Mitchell
June 5
• Courtney Dawn Morgan Everhart and Kevin Andrew Everhart, Tellico Plains, a girl, Kinzey Ann Everhart
• Natalia Gaitan Griffin and Joel Daniel Griffin, Greenback, a girl, Charlie Layne Griffin
• Mandy Margaret Nelson Dees and Anthony Jason Dees, a girl, Mavis Alane Dees
June 8
• Jessica Leigh Parker Ion and Brandon Charles Ion, Maryville, a girl, Penelope Ann Ion
• Christian Marie Lowe Shedd and Joshua Dwain Shedd, Vonore, a boy, Jasper Dan Shedd
June 9
• Ariella Harmony Nichols, Maryville, a boy, Dean Silas Nichols
• Courtney Michelle Finger Swayney and Justin Owen Swayney, Maryville, a girl, Layla Michelle Swayney
• Alexandria Gabrielle Hawkins and Zachary Wade Pratt, Lenoir City, a girl, Grace Kay Pratt
June 11
• Jessica Lynn Gray and Troy Charles Allen, Seymour, a boy, Easton Troy Allen
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 5
• Larra Thomas and David Thomas, Maryville, a girl, Lexi Annabelle Thomas
June 8
• Anayantzin Fraire Hernandez and Jose Cervantes, Maryville, a boy, Santiago Yadiel Cervantes
June 10
• Erica Davis and Edwin Garrett, Maryville, a boy, Oakley Edwin Garrett
June 11
• Kayla Whitehead and Timothy Whitehead, Maryville, a boy, Augustine James Whitehead
