Births

Blount Memorial

June 3

• Gennarae Elizabeth Helton Tarallo and David Lee Tarallo, Maryville, a boy, David Lee Tarallo Jr.

• Samantha Ann Murphy Gentry and Anthony Michael Gentry, Maryville, a boy, Hudson Michael Gentry

June 4

• Summer Breeze Smith an Jameson Ellis Smith, Maryville, a girl, Harper Adley Smith

June 7

• Kristie Susan McCarter Ledbetter and Tyler William Ledbetter, Walland, a girl, Emerie Rae Ledbetter

• Destiny Grae Boring and Gabriel Ernest Aaron Collins, Maryville, a boy, Gabriel Ernest Aaron Collins Jr.

• Hannah Brooke Buckler Taylor and Daniel Noah Taylor, Maryville, a girl, Rosalie Emma Taylor

• Crystal Dawn Hubbs and Ridge Hunter Davis, Friendsville, a girl, Everleigh Grace Davis

