Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 13
• Lauren Brown, Alcoa, a girl, Edie Keller Brown
June 14
• Lindsay Tipton and Daniel Tipton, Maryville, a girl, Lillian Faith Tipton
June 15
• Amanda Chester and Roy Chester, Maryville, a boy, Roy Vachon Chester Jr.
June 16
• Maya Unger and Robert Unger, Louisville, a boy, Isaiah Anthony Unger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.