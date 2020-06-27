Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
June 11
• Emily Dixie Noel Durden and John Paul Durden, Maryville, a girl, Samantha Irene Durden
June 13
• Lyndsey Jeanette Linginfelter, Maryville, a girl, Journey Elowen Linginfelter
• Heather Danielle Payne and Arron Jackson Conner, Maryville, a girl, Kensi Renae Conner
June 15
• Heather Nichole Hatfield Moser and Peter Christopher Moser, Sweetwater, a girl, Elizabeth Paige Moser
• Ashley Janae Clawges Sellers and Jerry Dustin Sellers, Maryville, a boy, Nolan Hank Sellers
June 18
• Autumn Rebeca Ricketts Pratt and Tony Lynn Pratt Jr., Jefferson City, a girl, Brailynn Maize Pratt
June 19
• Kayla Lynn Borowiak and Christopher Shane Wilburn, Maryville, a girl, Isadora Grace Wilburn
University of Tennessee Medical Center
June 23
• Kimberly Townsend and Blake Townsend, Maryville, twins, Jaxon Matthias and Joseph Dennis Townsend
• Roma Campbell and Edmanuel Rodriguez, Louisville, a girl, Nylena Amor Rodriguez
June 24
• Shawnee Sortman and Christopher Lane, Maryville, a boy, Ethan Cole Lane
• Destiny Wood and Nicholas Rains, Maryville, a girl, Aubriella Nicole Rains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.