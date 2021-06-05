Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 25
• Mary Katherine Clay Ballard and Micah Shane Ballard, Maryville, a boy, Cannon Alan Ballard
May 26
• Samantha Lauren Cook Sparks and Wesley Evin Sparks, Knoxville, a boy, Cole Matthew Sparks
May 27
• Kaitlyn Knight Newsome and Adam Nicholas Hughes, Maryville, a boy, Mason Wyatt Hughes
• Samantha Jo Collins and Preston Kyle Fields, Maryville, a girl, Adalee Elizabeth Fields
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 27
• Amanda Taylor and Joshua Taylor, Louisville, a girl, Quinnley Ryanne Taylor
May 30
• Madison Jensen and Adam Jensen, Maryville, a girl, Mori Piper Jensen
May 31
• Dakota Dotson and James Tabor, Maryville, a girl, Silvie Lavender Jean Tabor
