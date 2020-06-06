Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 25
• Naomi Elizabeth Martinez and Don Nicholas Young, Maryville, a boy, Lazareth Don Elias Young
May 26
• Kaitlyn Maree Lowe and Dalton Scott Best, Maryville, a girl, Brooklynn Alexandria Best
• Tiffany Noel Oliver Bradley and Terry Joshua Bradley, Madisonville, a girl, Mila Rey Bradley
• Kayla Brooke Jones and Ethan Samuel Law, Maryville, a girl, Paisley Brooke Law
May 28
• Kaylee Breanna Costner Christenbery and Cory Ray Christenbery, Maryville, a girl, Oaklynn Grace Christenbery
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 29
• Shelly Gossett and Adam Gossett, Maryville, a boy, Uriah Joseph Gossett
May 31
• Aleesha Cooper and JohnMichael Vilchez , Maryville, a boy, Korbyn Paul Christopher Vilchez
• Lily Hamby and Zachary Prince, Tallassee, a boy, Zechariah Alan Prince
June 1
• Kendall Taylor and Brock Taylor, Maryville, a girl, Ellie Kate Taylor
