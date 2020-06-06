Births

Blount Memorial Hospital 

May 25

• Naomi Elizabeth Martinez and Don Nicholas Young, Maryville, a boy, Lazareth Don Elias Young

May 26

• Kaitlyn Maree Lowe and Dalton Scott Best, Maryville, a girl, Brooklynn Alexandria Best

• Tiffany Noel Oliver Bradley and Terry Joshua Bradley, Madisonville, a girl, Mila Rey Bradley

• Kayla Brooke Jones and Ethan Samuel Law, Maryville, a girl, Paisley Brooke Law

May 28

• Kaylee Breanna Costner Christenbery and Cory Ray Christenbery, Maryville, a girl, Oaklynn Grace Christenbery 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

May 29

• Shelly Gossett and Adam Gossett, Maryville, a boy, Uriah Joseph Gossett

May 31

• Aleesha Cooper and JohnMichael Vilchez , Maryville, a boy, Korbyn Paul Christopher Vilchez

• Lily Hamby and Zachary Prince, Tallassee, a boy, Zechariah Alan Prince

June 1

• Kendall Taylor and Brock Taylor, Maryville, a girl, Ellie Kate Taylor

