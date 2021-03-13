Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
March 5
• Breanna Mae Goldie and William Siler Littleton, Alcoa, a boy, Camden Siler Littleton
• Nina Marie Bergsma Hulst and Kurtis Duane Hulst, Maryville, a girl, Katerina Enola Hulst
March 6
• Emily Caitlin McMahan McLemore and Colby Hunter McLemore, Madisonville, a girl, Rylee LouAnn McLemore
• Kristen Janeice Caudill Gorley and Nicholas Ryan Gorley, Maryville, a girl, London Olivia Gorley
• Britney Christine Lane and Graylon Miller Ferguson, Sweetwater, a boy, Hendrix Zakai Ferguson
March 8
• Heather Michelle Liles Adams and Jesse D. Adams, Maryville, a boy, Ivan Pierce Adams
• Katelyn Denise Russell Hayden and Troy Allen Hayden Jr., a girl, Taylor Alexis Hayden
• Caitlin Marguerite Hoy Newman and Brian Sherman Newman, Friendsville, a boy, River Lawrence Newman
March 9
• Taylor Ashton Campbell Skeen and Chance Wayne Leslie Skeen, Maryville, a boy, Samuel Athol Wayne Skeen
March 10
• Angelica Lorena Morales and Devin Allan King, Maryville, a girl, Alessia Caroline King
March 11
• Nicole Marie Thompson Cuneo and Anthony Marcus Cuneo, Maryville, a girl, Elizabeth Marie Cuneo
University of Tennessee Medical Center
March 5
• Megan Morrow and Matthew Morrow, Maryville, a boy, Levi Bradic Morrow
March 6
• Crystal Ogle and Corey Ogle, Maryville, a girl, Norah Ryan Ogle
March 7
• Hannah Disney, Alcoa, a boy, Waylon Donovan Disney
March 8
• Madison Wade and Grayson Russell, Maryville, a girl, Ember Ann Russell
March 9
• Rachel Sparlin, Maryville, a girl, Jocelyn Lacy Sparlin
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
March
•
