Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

March 5

• Breanna Mae Goldie and William Siler Littleton, Alcoa, a boy, Camden Siler Littleton

• Nina Marie Bergsma Hulst and Kurtis Duane Hulst, Maryville, a girl, Katerina Enola Hulst

March 6

• Emily Caitlin McMahan McLemore and Colby Hunter McLemore, Madisonville, a girl, Rylee LouAnn McLemore

• Kristen Janeice Caudill Gorley and Nicholas Ryan Gorley, Maryville, a girl, London Olivia Gorley

• Britney Christine Lane and Graylon Miller Ferguson, Sweetwater, a boy, Hendrix Zakai Ferguson 

March 8

• Heather Michelle Liles Adams and Jesse D. Adams, Maryville, a boy, Ivan Pierce Adams

• Katelyn Denise Russell Hayden and Troy Allen Hayden Jr., a girl, Taylor Alexis Hayden

• Caitlin Marguerite Hoy Newman and Brian Sherman Newman, Friendsville, a boy, River Lawrence Newman

March 9

• Taylor Ashton Campbell Skeen and Chance Wayne Leslie Skeen, Maryville, a boy, Samuel Athol Wayne Skeen

March 10 

• Angelica Lorena Morales and Devin Allan King, Maryville, a girl, Alessia Caroline King

March 11

• Nicole Marie Thompson Cuneo and Anthony Marcus Cuneo, Maryville, a girl, Elizabeth Marie Cuneo

University of Tennessee Medical Center

March 5

• Megan Morrow and Matthew Morrow, Maryville, a boy, Levi Bradic Morrow

March 6

• Crystal Ogle and Corey Ogle, Maryville, a girl, Norah Ryan Ogle

March 7

• Hannah Disney, Alcoa, a boy, Waylon Donovan Disney

March 8

• Madison Wade and Grayson Russell, Maryville, a girl, Ember Ann Russell

March 9

• Rachel Sparlin, Maryville, a girl, Jocelyn Lacy Sparlin

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

March

• 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.