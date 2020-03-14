Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Feb. 6
• Kristyn Jennifer Lynn Bannon and Kendall Chase Kyle, Maryville, a girl, Gracelyn Elizabeth Marie Kyle
March 2
• Abigail Mariah Russell Thomas and Joseph Keith Thomas, Lenoir City, a girl, Jasmine Faith Thomas
March 3
• Alisson Nicole Glover Hagy and Kevin Griffith Hagy Jr., Maryville, a girl, Macy Mae Hagy
• Kristen Lace Mckee Hodge and Travis Harrison Hodge, Maryville, a boy, Cole Harrison Hodge
March 4
• Sarah MaEllen Bolix Presley and Dillon Eugene Presley, Madisonville, a girl, Emorie Louise Presley
University of Tennessee Medical Center
March 5
• Jacquelynn Call and Joseph Call, Rockford, a boy, Jospeh Osbourne Lumley Call
March 6
• Kendra Richardson and James Guider Jr., Maryville, a boy, James Daniel Guider
• Kayla Walker and William Walker, Maryville, a boy, Asher James Walker
• Brandi Cooper and Darrell Dewey Jr., Maryville, a girl, Demi Cole Dewey
March 9
• Adrienne Cooper and Matthew Cooper, Maryville, a girl, Makenna Madison Cooper
• Elizabeth M. McMann and Nathanael G. McMann, Louisville, a girl, Eden Noel McMann
March 10
• Brittany F. Buis and Daniel D. Mitchell Kincaid, Maryville, a boy, Amir Sa'Vonne Mitchell Kincaid
March 11
• Ashley Garcia and Jeffrey M. Sobrero, Maryville, a boy, Julian Samuel Sobrero
Parkwest Medical Center
Feb. 24
• Caitlin Darras and Louis Darras, Maryville, a boy, Clayton Lee Darras
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
March 7
• Chesney Weaver and Mackenzie Weaver, Walland, a girl, Adlee Taytum Weaver
