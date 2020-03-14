Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Feb. 6

• Kristyn Jennifer Lynn Bannon and Kendall Chase Kyle, Maryville, a girl, Gracelyn Elizabeth Marie Kyle

March 2

• Abigail Mariah Russell Thomas and Joseph Keith Thomas, Lenoir City, a girl, Jasmine Faith Thomas

March 3

• Alisson Nicole Glover Hagy and Kevin Griffith Hagy Jr., Maryville, a girl, Macy Mae Hagy

• Kristen Lace Mckee Hodge and Travis Harrison Hodge, Maryville, a boy, Cole Harrison Hodge

March 4

• Sarah MaEllen Bolix Presley and Dillon Eugene Presley, Madisonville, a girl, Emorie Louise Presley

University of Tennessee Medical Center

March 5

• Jacquelynn Call and Joseph Call, Rockford, a boy, Jospeh Osbourne Lumley Call

March 6

• Kendra Richardson and James Guider Jr., Maryville, a boy, James Daniel Guider

• Kayla Walker and William Walker, Maryville, a boy, Asher James Walker

• Brandi Cooper and Darrell Dewey Jr., Maryville, a girl, Demi Cole Dewey

March 9

• Adrienne Cooper and Matthew Cooper, Maryville, a girl, Makenna Madison Cooper

• Elizabeth M. McMann and Nathanael G. McMann, Louisville, a girl, Eden Noel McMann

March 10

• Brittany F. Buis and Daniel D. Mitchell Kincaid, Maryville, a boy, Amir Sa'Vonne Mitchell Kincaid

March 11

• Ashley Garcia and Jeffrey M. Sobrero, Maryville, a boy, Julian Samuel Sobrero

Parkwest Medical Center

Feb. 24

• Caitlin Darras and Louis Darras, Maryville, a boy, Clayton Lee Darras

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

March 7

• Chesney Weaver and Mackenzie Weaver, Walland, a girl, Adlee Taytum Weaver

