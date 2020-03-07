Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Feb. 20
• Myka Abagial Moats, Alcoa, a boy, Tristan River Moats
Feb. 21
• Taylor Nicole Johnson and Jacob Thomas Baker, Knoxville, a boy, Alaric Thomas Baker
Feb. 22
• Kaci Deann White Eakens and Paul Caleb Eakens, Maryville, a boy, Porter Eli Eakens
Feb. 24
• Samantha Renee Gentry Bozeman and Mark Allen Bozeman, Maryville, a girl, Charlotte Ruth Bozeman
Feb. 25
• Jessica Renee Page Hall and Eric Justin Hall, Maryville, a girl, Lakelet-Mae Beckham Hall
Feb. 28
• Madysen Michelle Presley and Pacey Blaine Jared Poff, Vonore, a boy, Pacyn Blaine Gerald Poff
• Hannah Rebecca Ricketts Pratt and Devin Ray Pratt, Maryville, a boy, Oakland Stone Pratt
• Lauren Marie Luebbe Burton and Nathanial Alan Burton, Maryville, a boy, Luca Jude Burton
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Feb. 28
• Alahna McDonald and Cameron Collins, Maryville, a boy, Caennon Seth Dean Collins
• Victoria Haskell, Alcoa, boy, Jasper Ravi Lee Haskell
• Jaclyn Colby and Christian Colby, Maryville, a boy, Emmett Cee Colby
Feb. 29
• Tammy McGinnis, Louisville, a girl, Brae-Lynn Lanora McGinnis
March 1
• Jessica Kaucher and Derek Kaucher, Maryville, a boy, Khyler Lenox Kaucher
• Annamarie Russell and Robert Rimmer, Maryville, a girl, Wiley Ruth Ann Rimmer
