Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
March 6
• Amber Aileen Sholes Nichols and Samuel Travis Evans Nichols, Walland, a girl, Piper Jean Louise Nichols
• Daniel Nicole Weinel and Jeremy Thomas Purvis, Sweetwater, a girl, Tessa Izzi Agnes Purvis
March 9
• Taylor Michelle Huskey O'Neal and Robert Brandon O'Neal, Maryville, a girl, Palmer Scout O'Neal
March 10
• Chelsea Lauren Patty Hughes and Nathanial Jacob Hughes, Maryville, a girl, Abigail Rose Hughes
March 11
• Andrea Michelle Brown Jenkins and Jerry Marshall Jenkins, Niota, a boy, Zeke Matthias Jenkins
• Mashayla April Mingie, Maryville, a boy, Colton Michael-Reid Mingie
• Kimberly Sophia Faye Thompson and Clayton Ellis Davis, Walland, a boy, Charles Edward Lincoln Davis
University of Tennessee Medical Center
March 10
• Danielle McGuire, Maryville, a girl, Ivy June McGuire
March 13
• Cassandra Burke and Dylan Hollifield, Louisville, a girl, Julia Violet Hollifield
• Penny Klein and David Klein, Alcoa, a girl, Abigail Sophia Klein
• Rachel Sparlin and Tyler Baird, Maryville, a girl, Alayna Faith Reann Baird
March 15
• Jenna Hess and Daniel Barrios Pardo, Louisville, a boy, Rylan Matias Barrios Hess
March 18
• Jasie Jalea Stott and Evan Wayne Myers, Alcoa, a girl, Karissa Ann Myers
• Anna Nicole Graham, Walland, a boy, Damon Anthony Raymond Graham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.