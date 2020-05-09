Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 29
• Chelsie D. Helton and Todd A. Peak, Maryville, a girl, Zoey Diane Peak
May 1
• Lydia M. Spears and Brandon L. Bailey, Louisville, a girl, Raven Rose Bailey
• Tasha Haggard and Brandon Pence, Louisville, a boy, Colton Aiden Pence
May 2
• Olivia Parton and Mitchell Parton, Maryville, a boy, Shepherd Tate Parton
May 3
• Taylor Duncan and Nicholas Bryant, Louisville, a girl, Amelia Rae Bryant
May 4
• Kierra Byerley and Daniel Byerley, Louisville, a girl, Morgan Avrey Byerley
• Taylor Cochran and Dalton Dixon, Alcoa, a boy, Declan Carter Dixon
May 6
• Erika L. Venable and Tyler G. Blair, Alcoa, a boy, Abel Alexander Blair
• Kaylie Agre and Thomas Kever, Maryville, a boy, Kaysyn Jayce Kever
• Laura K. Isbill and Nicholas A. Isbill, Maryville, a girl, Eliza Noelle Isbill
